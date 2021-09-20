Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had a fun Twitter exchange with Sammy Watkins after Sunday’s game

Following Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took to Twitter and reiterated the things he said in a press conference following the game.

A 36-35 loss will serve as motivation for the Chiefs, and Kelce expects better days are ahead for the team.

“We gotta just keep building… keep finding ways to improve!! I love this team, this game will only make us better!” Kelce wrote in a Twitter message.

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins saw that tweet and responded to Kelce. Watkins offered some encouraging words and seemed to reference Kelce’s stunning 46-yard touchdown catch and run.

“Keep going big dog..!” Watkins wrote. “Next time we doubling you lol..!”

Kelce answered right back and wrote: “Sammy the bull!! Miss ya my brotha! Always love, keep ballin bro!

The exchange took place very early on Monday morning:

Kelce led the Chiefs with seven receptions and 109 receiving yards on Sunday night.

Watkins had four catches for 44 yards.