For Pete's Sake
Chiefs receivers had a playful interaction with Sammy Watkins before Sunday’s game
A trio of Chiefs receivers made it clear there were no hard feelings about former teammate Sammy Watkins leaving the team as a free agent during the offseason.
Watkins signed with the Ravens, who were playing host to the Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.”
During pregame warmups, the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman sought out Watkins. They delivered a vicious tackle of Watkins.
OK, “vicious” may not be the right word. It was actually playful and fun, and it was clear that Watkins’ former teammates were thrilled to see him again.
Twitter user San Antonio Fire shared this video of the interaction:
It’s fun when old friends get together again.
