For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs receivers had a playful interaction with Sammy Watkins before Sunday’s game

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins catches a pass during NFL football organized team activities Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Owings Mills, Md.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins catches a pass during NFL football organized team activities Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Owings Mills, Md.(AP Photo/Gail Burton) Gail Burton AP

A trio of Chiefs receivers made it clear there were no hard feelings about former teammate Sammy Watkins leaving the team as a free agent during the offseason.

Watkins signed with the Ravens, who were playing host to the Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.”

During pregame warmups, the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman sought out Watkins. They delivered a vicious tackle of Watkins.

OK, “vicious” may not be the right word. It was actually playful and fun, and it was clear that Watkins’ former teammates were thrilled to see him again.

Twitter user San Antonio Fire shared this video of the interaction:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s fun when old friends get together again.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service