Chiefs’ Travis Kelce goes beast mode on 46-yard TD catch and run against Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis (71) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Wow. Just wow.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went beast mode during Sunday night’s game against the Ravens. Kelce scored on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but this was all Kelce.

Kelce caught the ball at the Baltimore 44-yard line and immediately cut to this left to escape a pair of Ravens defenders. Baltimore’s Tavon Young tried to make a diving stop, but Kelce eluded him.

At the 23-yard line, Kelce broke a tackle, headed toward the sideline but cut back in to avoid a tackle at the 7-yard line. The Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey tried to take down Kelce at the 5, but Kelce shed that tackle like Thanos pushing aside an Avenger.

Baltimore defensive tackle Justin Ellis got his arms around Kelce at the 3-yard line but Kelce would not be denied and they fell into the end zone.

This just might be the best play of Kelce’s illustrious career: