Just 50 seconds into his season debut, Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu scores on a pick-six

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu made an instant impact in his 2021 season debut on Sunday night at Baltimore.

Mathieu, who didn’t play in the Chiefs’ 33-29 win over the Browns on Sept. 12 scored on a pick-six just 50 seconds into the game. Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins slipped while running his route, and the pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson sailed right to Mathieu.

Mathieu, who missed 10 days after the final preseason game because he was on the COVID-19 list, had to make one move to reach the end zone for the game’s first points:

It was Mathieu’s first pick-six since the Chiefs’ playoff win against the Cleveland Browns in January.

Mathieu’s touchdown came so fast that NBC Sports had not had a chance to introduce the Chiefs defense, including Mathieu.

Late in the first quarter, Mathieu got a second interception, this one right at the goal line, blunting a Ravens drive.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 7:48 PM.