Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lends his voice to a washing machine that speaks

As a kid growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce likely couldn’t have imagined all that he’s already accomplished.

Kelce is a Super Bowl champion, three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, has set the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a season, starred in his own reality television show and now has lent his voice to a talking washing machine.

The latter is part of Tide’s promotion to encourage people to use cold water when they’re washing their clothes. The detergent company said people can save energy and money by using cold.

Kelce is one of 10 current or former NFL players who to give voice to a washing machine.

“Man I’m pretty sure that thought never came through my mind, I never fathomed that a washing machine would ever talk back to somebody,” Kelce said. “So no, that would never cross my mind. But it’s definitely a humbling experience, and it’s pretty cool to be able to back Tide and this campaign but also have some fun with the fans.”

Chiefs fans can enter for a chance to win the washing machine that has Kelce saying, “Take it from me, cold can tackle all your stains.” You can listen to it here.

Kelce chuckled when asked if he would want a talking washing machine at his home so his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, can hear his voice while doing laundry.

“I think that’s the last thing Kayla needs to hear is me telling her how to wash clothes man, so I don’t know,” Kelce said. “We’ll probably have to put that thing on mute every now and again. But I’m definitely pledging to turn the cold.”