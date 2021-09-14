Chiefs’ Travis Kelce joined Manning brothers’ ‘MNF’ broadcast and hilarity ensued

This wasn’t an audition, but Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce just might have a future in broadcasting.

Peyton and Eli Manning had alternate coverage of the Ravens-Raiders “Monday Night Football” game on ESPN2, and Kelce joined the brothers for part of the broadcast.

It was wonderful and there was a lot of laughter.

First, Kelce said he wasn’t getting too technical with what he looks for when watching a game because the Chiefs play the Chargers this Sunday. Kelce then caught himself and seemed to realize the Chiefs actually play the Ravens on Sunday night.

“Actually I don’t even know, I think we may even play Baltimore next week,” Kelce said. “I’m lost. I’m lost in the season already.”

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Peyton had some fun with Kelce’s inability to remember the schedule.

“Hey Travis, just so you know, you do play the Ravens next week,” Peyton said, “so make sure you don’t fly to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.”

I don’t even care about this #MNF game, but I’m really enjoying Peyton, Eli and Travis Kelce on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/hIjrfBedlU — Jennifer Palumbo (@JenNimePalumbo) September 14, 2021

Eli Manning later asked about the Chiefs’ second-half comeback against the Browns on Sunday. Eli wondered if quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs sometimes go off script on offense.

“If it’s right before the play, I’ll look at Pat and will just be given the eyes ‘Yeah. I’m about to make some (stuff) up right here, bro’,” Kelce said. “Oh excuse me. I’m about to make some stuff up right here, man.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

"I look at Pat and just give him the eyes 'Yeah. We about to make some shit up here."#Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (@tkelce) letting it fly out here on ESPN. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/q7d3Qw0DgD — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 14, 2021

While the Federal Communications Commission frowns on cursing on television, this was a lot of fun.