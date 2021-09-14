For Pete's Sake

Former Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz on why Raiders-Ravens game was good for KC

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) is shown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., in this Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, file photo. Whether it was Kansas City getting rid of banged-up and expensive starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, or the Raiders cutting ties with Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams, veterans around the league have been sent to the chopping block. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File) Reed Hoffmann AP

Tight end Travis Kelce may have temporarily forgotten that the Chiefs play at Baltimore on Sunday night, but former teammate Mitchell Schwartz did not.

Schwartz was tweeting throughout the Raiders’ wild 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in Las Vegas.

When the game went to overtime, Schwartz shared on Twitter why it was beneficial for the Chiefs ahead of their game against the Ravens. He listed multiple reasons.

The only thing that could have made it better for the Chiefs? If the Raiders had lost.

