Former Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz on why Raiders-Ravens game was good for KC

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) is shown during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., in this Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, file photo. Whether it was Kansas City getting rid of banged-up and expensive starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, or the Raiders cutting ties with Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams, veterans around the league have been sent to the chopping block. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File) AP

Tight end Travis Kelce may have temporarily forgotten that the Chiefs play at Baltimore on Sunday night, but former teammate Mitchell Schwartz did not.

Schwartz was tweeting throughout the Raiders’ wild 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in Las Vegas.

When the game went to overtime, Schwartz shared on Twitter why it was beneficial for the Chiefs ahead of their game against the Ravens. He listed multiple reasons.

Schwartz revealed the players have a more difficult time recovering from the first game of the season

The Ravens’ lost a 14-point lead and it was “an emotional, overtime” game

It was also a night game on a short week for the Ravens

Baltimore also has a cross country flight home before facing the Chiefs

The only thing that could have made it better for the Chiefs? If the Raiders had lost.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Great game for the Chiefs though. First games are harder to recover from and it’s an emotional, overtime, road, night game with a short week and cross country flight for their next opponent. Only could be better if the Raiders lose. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 14, 2021

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER