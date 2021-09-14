For Pete's Sake
Former Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz on why Raiders-Ravens game was good for KC
Tight end Travis Kelce may have temporarily forgotten that the Chiefs play at Baltimore on Sunday night, but former teammate Mitchell Schwartz did not.
Schwartz was tweeting throughout the Raiders’ wild 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in Las Vegas.
When the game went to overtime, Schwartz shared on Twitter why it was beneficial for the Chiefs ahead of their game against the Ravens. He listed multiple reasons.
- Schwartz revealed the players have a more difficult time recovering from the first game of the season
- The Ravens’ lost a 14-point lead and it was “an emotional, overtime” game
- It was also a night game on a short week for the Ravens
- Baltimore also has a cross country flight home before facing the Chiefs
The only thing that could have made it better for the Chiefs? If the Raiders had lost.
