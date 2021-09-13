Next Gen Stats shares cool breakdown of 75-yard Mahomes-to-Hill TD pass for Chiefs

Let’s face it, one-play, 75-yard drives are fun ... if you are a fan of the team that scores. That’s not so much the case if you’re on defense.

Two of the biggest turning points Sunday in the Chiefs’ 33-29 win over the Browns at Arrowhead Stadium were the botched punt by Cleveland, and the 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Browns seemed to have taken control of the game with a fourth-quarter touchdown, only to see the Chiefs’ deliver a devastating counter-punch with just one offensive play.

Mahomes was running 14.36 mph when he threw the ball to Hill, who was 45 yards downfield. That’s according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

Next Gen Stats also shared one of its great visual breakdowns of the play:

Patrick Mahomes & Tyreek Hill (75-yd TD)



Mahomes was traveling 14.36 MPH when let go of the pass, finding Tyreek Hill 45 yards downfield.



Hill has caught 27 deep TD since 2016 (20+ air yards), 10 more than the next closest player.#CLEvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/s2CkvjvSfK — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 12, 2021

Here is video of the touchdown, which started the Chiefs’ fourth-quarter comeback:

That’s a quick-strike offense.

