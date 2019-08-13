Take a look at inside Patrick Mahomes’ home, including his epic shoe room

Patrick Mahomes talks about his busy offseason on first day of training camp "I've got to do a lot of things I dreamed about doing," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked of his offseason on the first day of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph on July 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "I've got to do a lot of things I dreamed about doing," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked of his offseason on the first day of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph on July 23, 2019.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes loves shoes. And Kansas City.

We learned this in the latest videos from Bleacher Report about Mahomes. These show the home that Mahomes shares with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

The couple had renovations done to their house, and the video shows some before and after shots.

That includes the work done on Mahomes’ shoe “closet,” which is really more of a room. One fun feature: Google assistant turns on the lights to the room while playing the sound of a crowd cheering. Mahomes’ command for this action: “Hey Google, it’s Showtime.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mahomes said he cut down his shoe collection to 180 pairs* and calls his adidas Yeezy Boost 750s his “babies.” They’re his favorites.

*Yes, cut down to 180

In the first of the two videos, Mahomes talked about how much he loved Kansas City.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes said in the first video. “I think the people are what we love most about Kansas City. ... We’re trying to be here for a long, long time.”

Matthews said: “A long time. Very long. We love it here.”

Here are the videos, from Bleacher Report’s YouTube page: