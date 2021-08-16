For Pete's Sake
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ new signature shoes will be released next week
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ dream is a reality.
Or rather, it will be next Monday. That’s when the Mahomes 1.0 shoes from Adidas will be available.
Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP and the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, tweeted a look at his shoes and wrote: “I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning.”
The tweet said shoes will be available on Monday Aug. 23. This is a video Mahomes tweeted:
