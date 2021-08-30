NFL Network’s Kay Adams blown away by bond between Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, left, watches Patrick Mahomes during warm-ups before Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. AP

Kay Adams’ regular role is as co-host on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” but she got her first taste of being a sideline reporter this month during Chiefs preseason games.

You may recall Adams coaxing defensive end Chris Jones into doing yoga during the Chiefs’ first preseason game in San Francisco.

Adams got a closer look at the relationship between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, and she said the two have clicked since they first met before the 2017 NFL Draft.

“Let me just say coach Andy Reid was the best to me and treated me so incredibly over the three weeks that I got to hang out with them and sort of get a little bit of an inside look,” Adams said Monday on “Good Morning Football.” “After those first two drives (Friday against Minnesota), he was so excited, so happy. And I was really paying attention through this whole process about how his chemistry, and the way that he and his quarterback are clicking.

“And I think 31 teams need to be really scared of that because Patrick Mahomes told us that even in their predraft meeting in 2017, before he was even taken by the Chiefs, ‘This was my guy, I know what he wants.’ They clicked right away at the board, off the field, all of it and they’e had it going on and now it’s even grown.”

Adams said the loss in Super Bowl LV has only strengthened the bond between Reid and Mahomes.

So did the addition of Mahomes’ daughter shortly after the Super Bowl.

“There’s a baby in the picture now with Sterling Skye (Mahomes) so they talked to me both about that and how close they are,” Adams said. “It is so obvious how close they are. I got to stand next to Patrick and watch him be like, ‘Oh coach is going to like that, oh don’t ask coach that, he won’t like that, oh you should ask him that,’ and he just knows his coach inside and out.”

Adams also recounted a conversation with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., during Friday’s game against the Vikings.

Brown was acquired earlier this year in a trade with the Ravens and he’s noticed how things are different in Kansas City.

“The other thing I really noticed was just the culture, top to bottom, a winning culture I don’t know how to explain it without being there,” Adams said.

“I asked even Orlando Brown Jr about it on the sideline, I’m like, ‘You’re new to this team talk about and he goes, ‘You feel it, you just feel it in the air, everybody doing their job. everybody knowing that this is all about winning a Super Bowl.’ And maybe even more than that sort of establishing themselves as a superpower of sports teams.

“So I was so impressed and I just don’t know who’s going to take them out.”

This is the entire segment of Adams talking about what she learned about the Chiefs from being on their sideline:

"The way Andy Reid and his QB are clicking, 31 teams need to be really scared of that... I don't know who's taking them out."@heykayadams breaks down her biggest takeaways from her time on the @Chiefs sideline this preseason! pic.twitter.com/vk31j2SO9o — GMFB (@gmfb) August 30, 2021