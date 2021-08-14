Chiefs’ Chris Jones did yoga with sideline reporter Kay Adams during Saturday’s game

The Chiefs’ Chris Jones added yoga to his offseason routine as he prepared to make the switch from the interior of the line to a defensive end this season.

The thought was that yoga would help him make bigger moves on the edge.

During the Chiefs’ preseason game Saturday against the 49ers, Jones put that into practice.

The yoga, that is.

Jones, who had a sack during brief playing time Saturday, was interviewed by Chiefs sideline reporter Kay Adams, who fans may know from her work on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network. Adams inquired about his yoga routines and then asked his favorite pose.

It’s Downward Dog.

Adams wanted to see Jones in action, and he seemed very hesitant.

“Oh, you want to do it right now?” Jones asked. “Right now? Right now?”

Adams joked about his playing time and he relented after Adams offered to join him in doing yoga on camera.

Mitchel Summers of WIBW-TV shared this video of Jones and Adams doing yoga on the sideline during the game:

Chris Jones is pure comedy

That has to be a first in Chiefs history, right?

It was clearly something you’d only see in a preseason game.