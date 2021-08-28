Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is No. 1 in NFL Network’s Top 100 ranking. Travis Kelce is 5th

The NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players was cut to the final 10 last Sunday, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were among the names yet to be revealed.

During a visit to “The Rich Eisen Show” this week, Kelce was asked what it would mean if he was ranked higher than Mahomes.

“I don’t know if I would ever let him live that down,” Kelce joked. “I would just tell him, ‘You need me’ every day.”

Mahomes won’t have to worry about any ribbing from his friend. The NFL Network revealed the top 10 on Saturday, and Kelce was fifth. Mahomes was No. 1 for the first time after being ranked fourth in each of the last two years.

Mahomes received a special trophy for being ranked first. Here is that hardware and what other players said about him:

“It takes teammates, everybody, it’s not just me and definitely an honor to have,” Mahomes said in an NFL Films video. “It’s really cool because it’s voted on by a lot of your peers, a lot of the guys you play against and play with, so for those guys to vote for me to be the No. 1 player is definitely an honor.”

Kelce is No. 5

As for Kelce, he received the highest ranking ever for a tight end in the vote among NFL players.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was No. 2 on the list, followed by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Titans running back Derrick Henry and then Kelce.

Kelce told Eisen his teammates deserve some credit for his success.

“I’m just very honored even to be recognized within the top 10. It’s such a team-driven sport. A lot of the individual accolades they’re cool at the end of the day and when everything is said and done,” Kelce said. “What’s real is I’m not the same player without a guy named Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill and Coach Andy Reid, so it’s me thanking everybody for doing their job and help making my life so easy on the football field and help making this team better.”