Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu drops in NFL 100 ranking and Kansas City fans are baffled
In the description on the NFL’s website about Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu being ranked 58th in this year’s list of the league’s top 100 players, it notes he’s the only player with at least 100 tackles and 10 interceptions since 2019.
Despite being named to the All-Pro team for the third time last season, Mathieu dropped in the annual rankings.
“Don’t let a 19-spot slide distract from the fact that Mathieu brought the heat every week, whether it was lining up as a slot corner, in the box or at free safety,” the NFL.com story says.
NFL.com has a video of each player in the ranking and the on on Mathieu includes Raiders tight end Darren Waller talking about the Chiefs star: “When you think of defensive players and an attitude in the mold of Ray Lewis: ferocious and no fear.”
Chiefs fans and others were not happy to see where Mathieu was ranked. Here’s what they were saying on Twitter:
For what it’s worth, Mathieu was ranked 34th in CBS Sports’ own top 100 list.
