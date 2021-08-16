Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu drops in NFL 100 ranking and Kansas City fans are baffled

In the description on the NFL’s website about Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu being ranked 58th in this year’s list of the league’s top 100 players, it notes he’s the only player with at least 100 tackles and 10 interceptions since 2019.

Despite being named to the All-Pro team for the third time last season, Mathieu dropped in the annual rankings.

“Don’t let a 19-spot slide distract from the fact that Mathieu brought the heat every week, whether it was lining up as a slot corner, in the box or at free safety,” the NFL.com story says.

NFL.com has a video of each player in the ranking and the on on Mathieu includes Raiders tight end Darren Waller talking about the Chiefs star: “When you think of defensive players and an attitude in the mold of Ray Lewis: ferocious and no fear.”

Chiefs fans and others were not happy to see where Mathieu was ranked. Here’s what they were saying on Twitter:

Hmm… best safety in the league ranked 2 spots behind a rookie qb that lead his team to a losing record. Seems fair. https://t.co/yMIuYV03Vw — W Takes Only (FB) (@ChiefsSeason) August 16, 2021

How the HELL @Mathieu_Era 58?? Bunch of haters voting!! He’s top 25 easy! pic.twitter.com/5daqclctQO — JPChiefsFocus, (@JpChiefs) August 16, 2021

Saw the list from 50 -41...Mathieu should have been way higher than 58...HATERS GONNA HATE — brenda pomeroy (@bpomeroy69231) August 16, 2021

how he the best safety in the league but 58 smh https://t.co/GkEf6ELLet — Locked In (@816RobG) August 16, 2021

Speaking objectively - not as a Chiefs fan, but @Mathieu_Era at 58 in the NFLs top 100 is way too low. He’s everything you want in an NFL safety. Way too low at 58. — Donovan Payton (@dtpayton) August 16, 2021

I think I am done watching #NFLTop100 I realized quickly when @mathieu_era was put at only 58 and @gkittle46 at only 50 that the whole #NFL100 is a fraud! Seriously Rookie Justin Herbert rookie year doesn't even make playoffs listed above player who went back2back SB's wtf? — chiefs.girl (@Ms_LilShadow) August 16, 2021

How did anyone watch him the last two years and not think he’s the best safety in the NFL? 58 is disrespectful smh https://t.co/eluHAUf3j7 — Coco (@LibidoClarence) August 16, 2021

Tyrann Mathieu at 58 is beyond disrespectful. — Dirk (@ChiefsDirk) August 16, 2021

Lol, this is a joke right? https://t.co/0kaGHfWb6L — Kyle Henning (@kthen16) August 16, 2021

For what it’s worth, Mathieu was ranked 34th in CBS Sports’ own top 100 list.