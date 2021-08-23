Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones move up in NFL Network’s ranking of top 100 players

The NFL Network revealed another 30 names Sunday in its annual ranking of the top 100 players.

Those ranked between Nos. 11-40 included a pair of Chiefs: defensive lineman Chris Jones and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Those two each jumped multiple spots from last year’s ranking.

Hill, who is coming off a third 1,000-yard receiving season in the past four years, moved up seven spots to No. 15. Hill had 1,276 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in the 2020 season, and he also rushed for 123 yards and two scores.

.@cheetah hasn't missed the list since he's been in the league



The @chiefs WR takes spot 15 on the #NFLTop100!

Patriots receiver Matthew Slater said in a clip about Hill: “I just can’t explain how unique his ability is when he gets in those tight spaces to be able to decelerate, reaccelerate and get to top speed. That’s really what sets him apart from everyone else.”

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was ranked No. 34 That’s 18 spots better than a year ago.

Jones had 7 1/2 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and forced two fumbles last season.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was part of a segment about Jones and shared a story of when the Chiefs play Las Vegas.

“Every time we play Kansas City, he’s yelling at (Raiders coach Jon) Gruden, ‘You can’t run that (expletive) over here’ from the field,” Waller said. “And we’re just like, ‘Ah man.’ But I mean he’s backing it up.”

Jones seemed unimpressed with his ranking:

This coming Sunday the NFL Network will release the ranking of the top 10 players. It will include Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Here are the final players to be ranked:

The Top 10 of the #NFL100 Players of 2021 is set! Catch the season finale on Saturday, August 28 at 4p ET on @nflnetwork!

Here are The Top 10 players listed in alphabetical order



Here are The Top 10 players listed in alphabetical order pic.twitter.com/jDvT8l4fFz — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) August 22, 2021