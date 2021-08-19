Watch multiple angles of play at plate that gave Royals a thrilling win over Astros

The Royals beat the Astros 3-2 on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium, and Houston’s final at-bat of the game resulted in a single by Jose Altuve.

Altuve singled to left field and Chas McCormick attempted to score from second base. Unfortunately for the Astros, McCormick was unsuccessful in his quest.

Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi threw a laser to catcher Salvador Perez, who tagged out McCormick to end the game in thrilling fashion.

Benintendi’s throw was measured at 91.6 mph.

Because one look at the play is not enough, here are five videos that show multiple angles of the final out.

Let’s start with a field-level look at the play and take note of the Astros third-base coach blowing a bubble with his gum after the out:

This view is from behind Royals catcher Salvador Perez:

Going to be a long time before we get tired of seeing all the angles of this one.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/RxW5kF1scd — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 19, 2021

It seems that many photos were used for this video of the play:

Here’s a two for one video. This is what fans watching on television saw and an angle from above the plate:

And here’s an extra look. This video from MLB Replays shows multiple angles in quick succession:

Top 9th - Astros challenge call that Chas McCormick is out at home plate; call stands, runner is out. Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/1vG6BbYn0m — MLB Replays (@MLBReplays) August 19, 2021

The Royals also shared these photos from team photographer Jason Hanna: