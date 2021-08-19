Royals’ Brady Singer got an unexpected ‘Whit Splash’ during postgame Zoom call

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield struck again Wednesday night, but this had nothing to do with what he did on the field.

Merrifield has been trolling teammate Brady Singer on Twitter all season. But after the Royals’ 3-2 win over the Astros, Merrifield took it up a notch.

As Singer was talking with reporters about his stellar start (6 2/3 innings pitched, two runs allowed, six strikeouts), Merrifield popped out and dumped a bottle of water down Singer’s back.

If there is a darker version of the “Salvy Splash,” this is it.

CLASSIC! Whit sneaks behind Brady Singer and pulls off a postgame prank.

“Why are you back there?” Singer said with a laugh. “I saw somebody moving back there.”

This was the first in-person prank from Merrifield (well, that we know about). But he has been using old photos of Singer at opportune times on Twitter and they are hilarious.

Here are some examples:

May your day be filled with Tebow highlights and 2 seamers, young one.

Merrifield was tight-lipped when I asked where he got some of these photos of Singer.

“I can’t reveal my sources,” Merrifield said. “I’ve got plenty, I got plenty of ammo. So Brady can try to be cute all he wants and chirp at me online but it’s not going to work out too well for him.”

We saw that when Singer attempted to retaliate after Merrifield showed his off his house and the multitude of beverages in his fridge:

I guess that's one way to hydrate…

It didn’t end well for Singer: