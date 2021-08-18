Late-game heroics by Dozier, Benintendi give Kansas City Royals a third straight win

Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier celebrates his two-run home run with teammates during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

Hunter Dozier continues to show flashes of the hitter the Kansas City Royals expected him to be this season. Wednesday night, he flashed it at just the right time with his 10th home run of the season.

Dozier’s two-run blast covered and estimated 425 feet and turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead. The Royals made that one run hold up and secured a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros in front of an announced 12,278 at Kauffman Stadium.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi threw out a Houston runner who was trying to score with two outs in the ninth to end the game. The call was upheld after a review of Salvador Perez’s tag at the plate.

The win clinched the series for the Royals (52-67) and put them in position to sweep the four-game set on Thursday afternoon.

Singer allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. The two runs he allowed both came with two outs in the seventh inning. The game marked the fifth time in 21 starts this season that Singer pitched past the sixth inning.

Nicky Lopez went 3 for 4 with a run scored and two stolen bases. Dozier homered for the second time in his last three games. His seventh-inning homer closed the scoring.

Royals relievers Domingo Tapia (1/3 innings), Josh Staumont (one inning) and Scott Barlow (one inning) shut down the Astros after Singer gave up two in the top of the seventh.

This story will be updated.