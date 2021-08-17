‘This guy is crazy.’ Patrick Mahomes has fun in mic’d-up video from Chiefs camp

One of the secrets to a happy life is enjoying your job. You’ve likely heard the phrase, “Love what you do, do what you love.”

Well, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to really, really love his job.

It’s not all work at training camp in St. Joseph as you can see in this Chiefs video. Mahomes was wearing a microphone and fans get to see him pulling a prank on a trainer by asking her, “Do you know where the um ... is?”

It was just a big prank and, as one would expect, confusion reigned.

There is much more including throwing drills with tight end Travis Kelce, picking up receiver Tyreek Hill (“That boy heavy. That boy dense”), special greetings with the offensive linemen, his imitation of an air horn, and after throwing a pass, Mahomes simply says, “Dime.”

Kelce says at one point: “This guy is crazy.”

We’ll let you decide if Kelce is right, but this is a fun video:

We gave @PatrickMahomes the mic at practice pic.twitter.com/HcdMqVZ3P7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 17, 2021

