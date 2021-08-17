Chiefs’ Travis Kelce pokes fun at people who freaked out about his lack of facial hair

A major controversy at Chiefs training camp on Monday went mostly undetected by reporters.

But when tight end Travis Kelce walked to practice, it was evident that he had shaved his mustache. Having previously removed his beard, Kelce now had no facial hair and that didn’t generate headlines it did upset fans.

You may be saying to yourself, “Surely it was just a few people who felt the need to share their thoughts on Twitter.”

But this was a trending topic on Twitter:

Here is a very small selection of what was being said about Kelce and his face:

Usually when men shave their beards, they look younger. I think the opposite has happened with Travis Kelce. ‍♀️ — GF (@gfLaughsAlot) August 17, 2021

Travis Kelce you grow that beard back RIGHT NOW !! — Kayla (@ZamoraaKaylaa) August 17, 2021

Beardless Travis Kelce looks like he’s the top salesman every month at a used car dealership pic.twitter.com/ZohBLfuCWM — Peter (@Peter_Andrisani) August 17, 2021

I feel personally victimized by Travis Kelce shaving his beard — The One (@CassyFrater) August 17, 2021

Travis Kelce might be the only man on earth who can shave his beard and somehow look older https://t.co/vZ0EyHvDWm — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) August 17, 2021

This hubbub caught the attention of Kelce, who frankly must have been surprise.

But he had a funny response to the people who had taken such an interest in his facial hair:

Kelce’s teammates loved that Twitter post: