For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce pokes fun at people who freaked out about his lack of facial hair

A major controversy at Chiefs training camp on Monday went mostly undetected by reporters.

But when tight end Travis Kelce walked to practice, it was evident that he had shaved his mustache. Having previously removed his beard, Kelce now had no facial hair and that didn’t generate headlines it did upset fans.

You may be saying to yourself, “Surely it was just a few people who felt the need to share their thoughts on Twitter.”

But this was a trending topic on Twitter:

Kelcethetrender.JPG
.
Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here is a very small selection of what was being said about Kelce and his face:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

This hubbub caught the attention of Kelce, who frankly must have been surprise.

But he had a funny response to the people who had taken such an interest in his facial hair:

Kelce’s teammates loved that Twitter post:

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service