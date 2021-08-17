For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce pokes fun at people who freaked out about his lack of facial hair
A major controversy at Chiefs training camp on Monday went mostly undetected by reporters.
But when tight end Travis Kelce walked to practice, it was evident that he had shaved his mustache. Having previously removed his beard, Kelce now had no facial hair and that didn’t generate headlines it did upset fans.
You may be saying to yourself, “Surely it was just a few people who felt the need to share their thoughts on Twitter.”
But this was a trending topic on Twitter:
Here is a very small selection of what was being said about Kelce and his face:
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
This hubbub caught the attention of Kelce, who frankly must have been surprise.
But he had a funny response to the people who had taken such an interest in his facial hair:
Kelce’s teammates loved that Twitter post:
Comments