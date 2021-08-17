The Kansas City Chiefs cut five players from their roster as training camp nears end

The Chiefs began the process of working toward their initial 53-man roster, trimming from 90 players to 85 Tuesday morning.

The Chiefs waived/injured tight end Evan Baylis (ankle) and wide receiver Antonio Callaway (knee), waived defensive back Manny Patterson, released receiver Chad Williams and placed running back Elijah McGuire on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Baylis has sat out most of training camp with his ankle injury. Callaway had received most of his snaps with the second-stringers and even occasionally with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, but a knee bone bruise halted that progress.

Patterson, a first-year cornerback, graded well in the team’s preseason opener at San Francisco. Williams had fought his own hamstring injury, disrupting the second week of camp. McGuire injured his ankle on a tackle out of bounds in Saturday’s game.

The Chiefs will need to cut the roster to 80 on Aug. 24 before settling on their initial 53-man roster on Aug. 31.

They will depart St. Joseph after Wednesday’s practice.