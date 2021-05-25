For Pete's Sake
Check out Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s shoe collaboration with Nike
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known first and foremost for his football abilities, but he also has an excellent fashion sense.
So perhaps it’s no surprise to hear that Nike has teamed with Kelce on a signature shoe line. The “Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage By Travis Kelce” comes in six different styles.
“You’ve got the suede, the leather, the corduroy, the mesh, the laces match, I mean everything goes together real smooth,” Kelce says in a video that Nike tweeted. “There’s nothing better than some custom kicks.”
The names of the styles are “Tru Kolors” (the name of Kelce’s fashion brand), “The Heights” (a nod to Cleveland Heights, where he grew up), “Kansas City,” “The Runway,” “K.I.D. Fire,” and one that is unnamed.
This is a description from Hype Beast: “’K.I.D. Fire’ is designed by Kenniah, a young designer Kelce met through his 87 Running foundation. ... (A) blue-toned “The Runway” is likely inspired by Kelce’s pregame outfits and an un-nicknamed style features a large green Swoosh wrapping around its heel to complete the pack.”
This video shows Kelce with Kenniah and gives a little background on why he wanted to design a shoe with a kid from Kansas City:
Here is another look at the shoes (with Kelce modeling):
