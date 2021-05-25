Check out Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s shoe collaboration with Nike

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the field for warmups Sunday, January 24, 2021, before the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is known first and foremost for his football abilities, but he also has an excellent fashion sense.

So perhaps it’s no surprise to hear that Nike has teamed with Kelce on a signature shoe line. The “Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage By Travis Kelce” comes in six different styles.

“You’ve got the suede, the leather, the corduroy, the mesh, the laces match, I mean everything goes together real smooth,” Kelce says in a video that Nike tweeted. “There’s nothing better than some custom kicks.”

The names of the styles are “Tru Kolors” (the name of Kelce’s fashion brand), “The Heights” (a nod to Cleveland Heights, where he grew up), “Kansas City,” “The Runway,” “K.I.D. Fire,” and one that is unnamed.

This is a description from Hype Beast: “’K.I.D. Fire’ is designed by Kenniah, a young designer Kelce met through his 87 Running foundation. ... (A) blue-toned “The Runway” is likely inspired by Kelce’s pregame outfits and an un-nicknamed style features a large green Swoosh wrapping around its heel to complete the pack.”

This video shows Kelce with Kenniah and gives a little background on why he wanted to design a shoe with a kid from Kansas City:

While creating his @87Running Foundation, @tkelce met Kenniah, whom he instantly bonded with over fashion. He gave Kenniah the opportunity to be a Nike designer through Nike By You.



Customize yours now: https://t.co/CbCu3Q3fMB pic.twitter.com/hpzRc3fhUw — Nike Football (@usnikefootball) May 21, 2021

Here is another look at the shoes (with Kelce modeling):

It’s all about showing your Tru Kolors while putting together crazy fabrics and making a shoe that represents you!! #NikeByYou https://t.co/iFHnb8zLGi — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 22, 2021