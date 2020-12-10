Adidas’ shoes inspired by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes are now available

At this point, it would be surprising if Adidas didn’t one day release a Patrick Mahomes signature shoe.

That hasn’t happened yet, but Adidas released a new shoe this week that was designed in collaboration with Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, and pays homage to his high school.

Here is a description from Sneaker News: “Inspired by his alma mater Whitehouse High School, the pair delivers a colorway brimming with school pride. The Primeknit shell is hued entirely in the school’s signature, accented alongside with threads of bright white. The latter matches the Boost below as well as the laces and Three Stripes atop, while the taping across the eye stays and mudguard heavily contrast in their dark black. Robust heel supports follow in the very same neutral, taking little away from the varsity-styled text at the back that spells out Mahomes’ name.”

This is a look at the shoes:

adidas Ultra Boost Mid “Patrick Mahomes” to release on December 9th https://t.co/f6VNOh3GS7 pic.twitter.com/FIBzsiM7Gw — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) December 1, 2020

Mahomes last week made a point of saying it wasn’t his signature shoe, but it’s his desire to have that happen one day.

“It’s not technically my signature shoe. That’s something that I will hopefully be able to work with Adidas and get my own type of shoe and stuff like that,” Mahomes said in a Zoom call with reporters. “It is a collaboration that I’m doing with Adidas. It’s my hometown Whitehouse Wildcat colors of our own type of Ultraboost, and I’ve already gotten a pair, and I mean they’re sweet, they’re comfortable, you can go out there and look cool.”

During an interview this week with KCSP (610 AM), Mahomes said he expected more shoes to be released as he continues to collaborate with Adidas.

“It’s really cool just to have that type of collab and have that type of shoe and we’ll have more stuff coming out in the future,” Mahomes said, “and then hopefully I’ll have my own signature shoe soon. We’ll keep working with Adidas and keep seeing how much they’ll let me put my imprint on different things and hopefully soon enough we’ll have that whole thing going.”

The shoes went on sale Wednesday, and you can find information on how to order them here. SneakerFreaker.com said the shoes will be available at Foot Locker as well.

