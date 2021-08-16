Camera catches Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes working hard to get a fist bump

Much of what happens in preseason football games is not a good indication of what you’ll see in the regular season.

One exception might be with the punters. Unless a punt is blocked, what you see should translate into what happens in the regular season. So something exceptionally good (or bad) is worth noting.

And the Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend delivered a very good punt during Saturday’s 19-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

This 66-yard punt went out of bounds inside the 1-yard line:

DAS BOOT.

What a punt by Tommy Townsend. Downs it at the one-yard line. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/i58vNwrImq — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) August 15, 2021

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Townsend received congratulations from many Chiefs players, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was trying to reach his teammate for a fist bump. Unfortunately, Townsend didn’t realize Mahomes was behind him with his fist held out.

At one point, the camera showed Mahomes giving himself a fist bump, and it made for a funny moment from the game:

Mahomes eventually got the fist bump, so it’s not quite like the classic clip of Tom Brady not getting a high-five from a teammate.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER