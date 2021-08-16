For Pete's Sake
Camera catches Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes working hard to get a fist bump
Much of what happens in preseason football games is not a good indication of what you’ll see in the regular season.
One exception might be with the punters. Unless a punt is blocked, what you see should translate into what happens in the regular season. So something exceptionally good (or bad) is worth noting.
And the Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend delivered a very good punt during Saturday’s 19-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
This 66-yard punt went out of bounds inside the 1-yard line:
Townsend received congratulations from many Chiefs players, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was trying to reach his teammate for a fist bump. Unfortunately, Townsend didn’t realize Mahomes was behind him with his fist held out.
At one point, the camera showed Mahomes giving himself a fist bump, and it made for a funny moment from the game:
Mahomes eventually got the fist bump, so it’s not quite like the classic clip of Tom Brady not getting a high-five from a teammate.
