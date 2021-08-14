Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs lustily booed by 49ers fans when they took the field Saturday

.

In Texas they remember the Alamo, and in Santa Clara, California, they remember Super Bowl LIV.

The memory of the Chiefs’ 31-20 comeback victory over San Francisco seems to still be fresh in the minds of 49ers fans.

That would explain why 49ers fans booed the Chiefs players when quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on the field before Saturday’s exhibition game at Levi’s Stadium.

That’s about the only reasonable explanation for why fans would be inclined to boo before a game in August.

Josh Klingler, the sideline reporter for the Chiefs Radio Network, shared video of the moment.

And although the stadium wasn’t close to being full, there were more than just a handful of 49ers fans who were letting the Kansas City players have it:

Patrick and the #chiefs enter the field. Niner fans can’t quite forget LIV pic.twitter.com/IBpUfbVF4q — Josh Klingler (@joshklingler) August 15, 2021