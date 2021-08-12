Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes says he still seeks advice from Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

The contacts list on the phone of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes must be incredible.

There are likely the names and numbers of stars in multiple sports as Mahomes has an ownership stake in the Royals and Sporting Kansas City, and he has worked with Lakers’ LeBron James on a voting initiative.

There is likely a who’s who of NFL quarterbacks in Mahomes’ phone as well. The quarterbacks certainly run into one another from time to time.

Last month, Mahomes was part of a commercial shoot in Arlington, Texas, with fellow quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Packers and Russell Wilson of the Seahawks.

What an amazing week in the Arlington Colt football program!



We were so fortunate to host Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rogers to Arlington High School for a commercial shoot.



All three NFL QBs were exceptional men who we enjoyed spending time with in the MAC. pic.twitter.com/oKCr29ERz8 — ARLINGTON FOOTBALL (@ahscoltfootball) July 16, 2021

In an interview with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark, Mahomes revealed there’s a tight-knit quarterback’s club.

“I think people don’t realize all us guys talk,” Mahomes told Clark. “I talk to Aaron, I talk to Tom (Brady) and they’re willing to give me advice. I’m still a young guy in this league. I’m still trying to learn how to continue to have success every single year and so being able to talk like that with the guys is definitely a good thing.”

Mahomes, 25, also revealed some of the things he’s learned from Brady, Rodgers and the Bills’ Josh Allen.

Here is part of what Mahomes said about Brady: “The way he’s able to move within the pocket and find those lanes and still make those big-time throws downfield is something that I think I need to get better at and something that I need to continue to grow with,” Mahomes said. “And so that’s definitely one thing I take from him.”

You can read The Ringer story here.

