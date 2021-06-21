For Pete's Sake
Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Madden shoot with Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady
Two months after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to the Buccaneers in Tampa, quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to the Sunshine State.
In fact, Mahomes was back in Tampa, where the Super Bowl had been played, and in his Chiefs uniform. And Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was there too.
As you may have guessed, the two NFL stars were there because of the Madden 22 video game. Last week, EA Sports revealed Mahomes and Brady are sharing the cover of the game.
Dan Lucas, a sportscaster in Florida, had deduced that might be the case in April:
The Buccaneers last week shared a behind-the-scenes look at Mahomes and Brady at the shoot from April:
