Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Madden shoot with Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady

Two months after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV to the Buccaneers in Tampa, quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to the Sunshine State.

In fact, Mahomes was back in Tampa, where the Super Bowl had been played, and in his Chiefs uniform. And Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was there too.

As you may have guessed, the two NFL stars were there because of the Madden 22 video game. Last week, EA Sports revealed Mahomes and Brady are sharing the cover of the game.

Dan Lucas, a sportscaster in Florida, had deduced that might be the case in April:

Difficult to see through the bootleg pics but #Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was joined by #Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Carrollwood Day School today, to film what we believe is a commercial for EA Sports Madden. pic.twitter.com/5MXbLWyar9 — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) April 6, 2021

The Buccaneers last week shared a behind-the-scenes look at Mahomes and Brady at the shoot from April:

Behind the scenes of the #Madden22 shoot ️ pic.twitter.com/o1Mtq7A53i — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 17, 2021