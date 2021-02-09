Here’s what Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes said to Tom Brady after Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes meet up after the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. theying@wichitaeagle.com

After their loss in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, a pair of Chiefs stars didn’t head straight to the locker room.

They instead sought out Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

NFL Films captured the interactions between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce following Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory.

“You’re a legend, man,” Mahomes said. “Congrats, man.”

Kelce later told Brady: “Hi, big guy. I had a feeling you’d figure it out. Congratulations, big guy. You’re unbelievable. That’s you big guy.”

That’s a pretty cool reaction from the Chiefs star.

This is the clip from NFL Films:

Respect



Mahomes and Kelce gave love to Brady after his 7th ring. pic.twitter.com/1KdbuPD40n — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 9, 2021