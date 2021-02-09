For Pete's Sake
Here’s what Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes said to Tom Brady after Super Bowl
After their loss in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, a pair of Chiefs stars didn’t head straight to the locker room.
They instead sought out Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL Films captured the interactions between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce following Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory.
“You’re a legend, man,” Mahomes said. “Congrats, man.”
Kelce later told Brady: “Hi, big guy. I had a feeling you’d figure it out. Congratulations, big guy. You’re unbelievable. That’s you big guy.”
That’s a pretty cool reaction from the Chiefs star.
This is the clip from NFL Films:
