New GEHA Field at Arrowhead signage is up at the Kansas City Chiefs’ stadium

File photo

The Chiefs are entering their 50th season at Arrowhead Stadium, but things will look just a little different to fans this year.

In March, the Chiefs entered into a naming rights agreement with Lee’s Summit-based Government Employees Health Association (GEHA).

That means Arrowhead Stadium’s name is now GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans who attend the preseason game later this month or the regular-season games, which begin Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns, likely will notice a change.

For one, the signage around the stadium now reflects the new name:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Inside the stadium, fans will see a couple of new changes as well, as team president Mark Donovan outlined last month in a talk with reporters.

“What our fans are going to see for the first few games this year is going to be brand-new gold seats for a good portion of the club level, and some fill-ins with last year’s seats and other colored seats just to make the seats work until we can get all the seats in,” Donovan said.

“We expect to have all the seats here, if everything goes as planned, by the first, second, or third week of the season. But by the end of the season we’ll have all the club level seats in. That’s a little over a $2 million investment.”

Donovan said the Hall of Honor has been completely renovated with the team spending nearly $9 million on the project.