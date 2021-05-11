Kansas City Chiefs unveil new logos for ‘GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium’

File photo

The Chiefs will waste little time making tickets available for the 2021 season following the NFL’s schedule release on Wednesday night.

Jackson County, Missouri taxpayers will have a presale opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the 2021 season from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, the team announced Monday. The Chiefs are planning to be at full capacity at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

In March, the Chiefs entered into a naming rights agreement with Lee’s Summit-based Government Employees Health Association (GEHA) for Arrowhead Stadium.

The new name: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs on Monday released new logos for the team’s stadium. Here is what fans can expect to see in the future:

. Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

In a release, the Chiefs wrote that the branding is “a visible representation of a partnership that pairs two national brands which are headquartered locally and share a deep respect and appreciation for Chiefs Kingdom and the Kansas City community. When the season kicks off in September, fans will see new branding and signage throughout the venue to reflect the expanded partnership between the Chiefs and GEHA, including the ... logos, which are being deployed online and across the stadium’s social media accounts now.”