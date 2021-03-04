Chiefs reach naming-rights deal for Arrowhead Stadium with Lee’s Summit-based GEHA

Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium has a new name effective for the 2021 NFL season.

Lee’s Summit-based Government Employees Health Association (GEHA) will have its name highlighted at 1 Arrowhead Drive as the stadium’s first sponsor, the team announced Thursday.

The stadium’s full name will now be GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs’ 76,416-seat stadium, renovated in 2009, plays host to the team’s home games.

Many teams around the NFL have had sponsorship deals for their respective venues for years. But Thursday’s announcement marks the first time in Chiefs history that the organization has sold naming rights to its tradition-rich venue since construction began in 1968.

The stadium opened for its first full season of games in 1972.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community.”

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes already had a relationship with GEHA. The parties signed a partnership deal in 2019. In addition to being the Chiefs’ exclusive partner for health, dental and vision plans, the Chiefs also held two season ticket-holder fan events presented by GEHA during their 2020 training camp at Arrowhead.

GEHA, which was founded in 1937, is a provider of health, dental and vision plans to federal employees, according to the organization’s website. The company employs about 1,200 people in Eastern Jackson County and counts in excess of 2 million clients.

With the Chiefs’ home stadium now sponsored, there are only four remaining NFL stadiums without a corporate naming-rights partnership: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.; Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.; Paul Brown Stadium in Cleveland; and Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Chiefs’ neighboring professional sports venue at the Truman Sports Complex, the Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium, is one of just 10 Major League Baseball stadiums without naming rights. That ballpark opened as Royals Stadium in 1973 before being renamed for franchise founder Ewing Kauffman in 1993.

In downtown Kansas City, the T-Mobile Center, formerly known as Sprint Center, typically plays host to an assortment of sports and entertainment events, including the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament set for next week (March 10-13).

And in Independence, just east of the Truman Sports Complex down Interstate-70, the Kansas City Mavericks minor-league hockey team plays at Cable Dahmer Arena, formerly known as Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The story will be updated.