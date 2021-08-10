Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on why he helped bring Whataburger to Kansas City

There are a few reasons why some fans in Kansas City believe there is almost nothing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t do when he puts his mind to it.

For starters, he helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, their first championship in 50 years. He was named NFL MVP after his first full season as a starter.

Mahomes also was instrumental in bringing the Texas-based chain Whataburger to Kansas City.

Four locations are expected to open this year in Lee’s Summit, Independence, Blue Springs and south Overland Park. Four more are in the works for next year in Raymore, Kansas City, Kansas, the Metro North Crossing and 95th and Metcalf in Overland Park.

Those restaurants will have a pair of drive-thru lanes, curbside pickup, delivery and space to dine-in.

There should be plenty of condiments available, too, and Whataburger’s ketchup is Mahomes’ favorite.

During an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Mahomes was asked about his Whataburger franchises in Kansas City and why he wanted to bring the restaurant chain to closer to his job.

“Obviously being from Texas, you have a lot of Texas pride and Whataburger is at the forefront of that,” Mahomes said. “And I’ve always ate Whataburger since I was a little kid. And then when I got older, I’d babysit my brother and there was a Whataburger literally down the street, and we would always grab that and kind of have that while my mom was working.

“And so when I got to Kansas City, it was the first time I’d really been out of Texas and didn’t have Whataburger all the time. And so I ended up talking to some people and we ended up making it happen where we’re going to have a lot of locations out here, and I’ll have a little bit of Texas here in Kansas City.”

