Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill raced Packers’ Aaron Jones and it wasn’t close

Maybe Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill should consider giving people a bit of a head start when they race.

On Wednesday, Hill tweeted that he would share a video of a race with Packers running back Aaron Jones if a tweet received 30,000 likes.

It got more than 42,000, so Hill made good on his promise.

Hill shared this video on Thursday to his TikTok account:

The result shouldn’t be a surprise, because Jones ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the NFL Combine.

Hill, on the other hand, ran the 40 at his Pro Day and was timed at 4.29 seconds.

Last year, Hill beat his speedy teammate Mecole Hardman rather easily in a race at the Chiefs practice facility.