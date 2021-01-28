Tyreek Hill takes high road after Bucs’ receiver says he’d beat Chiefs star in race

One of the biggest plays in the Buccaneers’ 31-26 win at Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game came at the end of the first half.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Scotty Miller got behind the Packers secondary and hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady that extended the Buccaneers’ lead to 21-10 with 1 second left in the second quarter.

Miller is a speedster and believes he is the fastest player in the NFL. At least that’s what he told Dan Patrick on Wednesday.

In fact, Patrick asked Miller if he could beat the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, who is widely regarded as the NFL’s fastest man.

“I’m taking me, every day of the week,” Miller said. “I’ll take me over anybody. Tyreek is unbelievable, super quick, unbelievable talent. But if we’re talking about a race, I’ve got all the confidence in myself going up against anybody.”

Hill, who has already won a handful of races against people who want to steal his fastest man mantle (including teammate Mecole Hardman), had no intention of getting into a war of words ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Patrick also talked with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday and brought up Miller’s comment.

“Oh, man, that’s an interesting take,” Mahomes said. “You’ve got to have confidence in yourself, man. I’ll give him that.”

Patrick asked if Miller’s comment would fuel the Chiefs. Mahomes said his focus isn’t on the fastest player but on which team will win the Super Bowl.

“I think your more motivating on yourself being in the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “If you’re not ready to play for the Super Bowl, I don’t think you’re going to get ready. He is a fast dude and he’s a great receiver, but I like my guy.”

So does San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert, who tweeted:

Pro Football Talk noted that neither Hill nor Miller took part in the NFL’s Scouting Combine, but they each ran 40-yard dashes at their Pro Days. Miller’s time: 4.39 seconds. Hill’s time: 4.29 seconds.