Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is second on NFLPA list of social-media engagement

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady have had the top-selling jerseys the past two years, and there is little question they are the most popular players in the NFL.

It’s a big reason why they’re on the cover of the Madden 22 video game.

They’re also atop the NFL Players’ Association’s Influencer Hot List for the 2021-22 season.

Mahomes is second to Brady in the NFLPA’s Top 10 Overall Engagements. That “reflects total engagements on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.”

There wasn’t any raw data to show how the NFLPA compiled the list. But here are Mahomes followers per social media platform: Instagram (4.5 million), Twitter (1,925,100) and Facebook (1,003,153).

This is from the a news release: “The NFLPA Influencer Hot List evaluates the social media activity of NFL players January 4-June 1, 2021 and ranks the top 10 players in three different categories: overall total engagement, growth rate, and most consistent activity across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.”

The NFLPA also has a top 10 in growth rate, which looks at which players are gaining the most followers with a minimum of 100,000 followers. It should be no surprise that most are rookies.

The top two are quarterbacks: Trey Lance (drafted third overall by the 49ers this year) and Zach Wilson (selected second overall by the Jets).

There is a Most Consistently Active category, which is led by Falcons running back Mike Davis, Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphreys and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen.