Madden 22 trailer shows Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce defeat Denver

Video games have come a long way since the 1970s and they continue to get more realistic each year.

For example, EA Sports released its Madden 22 trailer on Thursday and a good chunk of the video includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. That’s both in real life and in video game graphics.

And to show how realistic the game has become, the Madden 22 trailer highlights Mahomes throwing a game-winning pass to Kelce to beat the Broncos in Denver.

The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 11 straight times with Denver’s last win coming in 2015.

Here is the Madden video, which also shows a clip of Mahomes and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in real life:

This is Madden like you’ve never seen it...

It’s a whole new vibe with ALL-NEW Dynamic Gameday



Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/crmTeY1hzH #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/jB15VcSfLK — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

Speculation earlier this week was that Mahomes and Brady would share the cover of the game.

That indeed is the case:

Two Super Bowl Champions

Two @NFL MVPS

Two 2x Madden Cover Athletes



The Greatest Cover of All-Time #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/ceMI9ouDE3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021