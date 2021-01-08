Patrick Mahomes had top-selling jersey in NFL this season and dominated weekly sales

The Chiefs will open the playoffs hoping to maintain their place as the best team in the NFL.

Meanwhile, quarterback Patrick Mahomes kept his spot at No. 1 — in jersey sales.

In April, the NFL Players’ Association announced Mahomes was atop the year-end NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List, supplanting quarterback Tom Brady, who was with the Patriots. That list includes sales of all officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise, including jerseys.

In December, the NFLPA revealed Mahomes was still in first on that list, ahead of Brady, who is now with the Buccaneers. That was for sales from March 1 to Aug. 31.

Mahomes and Brady also ended up finishing the 2020 regular season as the top two in jersey sales, per Fanatics.

Michael Rubin, the executive chairman of Fanatics, wrote on Twitter: “No other sport sees jersey sales move as much week-to-week as the NFL.”

Rubin also shared a graphic that shows the top 10 sales by week in the NFL season. While you can see the fluctuation in jersey sales, the numbers for Mahomes were dominant. His jersey spent 10 of the 17 weeks at No. 1.

Look close and you can see Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce briefly crept into the top 10 late in the season.

No other sport sees jersey sales move as much week-to-week as the NFL– it’s what makes our job @fanatics so much fun!! But the more things change, @PatrickMahomes and @TomBrady remain on top again, finishing #1 and #2 for the season. Here’s how jersey sales played out… let’s go! pic.twitter.com/5XAVBtBkl4 — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) January 8, 2021

Fanatics said the data used to create the graphic came from sales across the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com and 25 official online team stores.