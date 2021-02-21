Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany Matthews announce birth of their baby girl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs girlfriend Brittany Matthews after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) AP

Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl a year ago and was named the game’s MVP. Later in 2020, he received a contract extension that could pay him a half-billion dollars.

Earlier this month, the Chiefs and Mahomes lose the Super Bowl, but this year is guaranteed to be better than the last because of what happened Sunday.

Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed their baby girl into the world.

Her name: Sterling Skye Mahomes. Here is the first photo the couple shared: