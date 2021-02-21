Chiefs

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany Matthews announce birth of their baby girl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs girlfriend Brittany Matthews after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hugs girlfriend Brittany Matthews after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky AP

Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl a year ago and was named the game’s MVP. Later in 2020, he received a contract extension that could pay him a half-billion dollars.

Earlier this month, the Chiefs and Mahomes lose the Super Bowl, but this year is guaranteed to be better than the last because of what happened Sunday.

Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed their baby girl into the world.

Her name: Sterling Skye Mahomes. Here is the first photo the couple shared:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service