Four networks reportedly show interest in ex-Chiefs QB Alex Smith for analyst job

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith smiled on the sideline prior to the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The Kansas City Star

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith retired from the NFL in April, but before long, he again may be associated with the game in some fashion.

After Smith, who started his career with the 49ers and finished it with Washington, announced his retirement, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he’d give Smith an assistant’s job if Smith was interested.

That seems unlikely to happen, as Smith wants to spend more time with his family. But a job as a television analyst might be Smith’s next gig.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday that Smith has auditioned with CBS Sports and Fox Sports for an analyst job, while also talking with ESPN and the NFL Network.

“One person who saw Smith’s audition thought he had ‘No. 2 or 3 game analyst’ potential if he is into it,” Marchand wrote.

Marchand noted CBS has an opening for an analyst because it let Rich Gannon, another former Chiefs quarterback, leave in February.

“However, the network does not feel as if it has to add someone. CBS already has seven game analysts with Tony Romo, Charles Davis, Trent Green, James Lofton, Adam Archuleta, Tiki Barber and Jay Feely,” Marchand wrote. “Gannon was fourth on CBS’ depth chart last year.”

Smith, who had a 50-26 record as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback from 2013-17, won the George Halas Award earlier this week. It’s given by the Professional Football Writers of America to the Comeback Player of the Year.

Smith made an inspirational return in 2020 after two bones in his right leg were broken during a game in November 2018. He underwent 17 surgeries and nearly lost his leg because of a life-threatening infection.