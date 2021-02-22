CBS reportedly drops former Chiefs quarterback Rich Gannon as NFL game analyst

Rich Gannon conducts an interview at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Former Chiefs quarterback Rich Gannon has been let go by CBS Sports as an analyst for the network’s NFL games, the New York Post reported.

“Gannon, the former MVP quarterback, will not have his contract renewed in the first move of NFL TV free agency. When contacted by The Post, a CBS spokeswoman confirmed the news,” the Post’s Andrew Marchand wrote.

Last year, Gannon was paired with Greg Gumbel after having worked with Kevin Harlan prior to that.

The Post reported that no replacement has been named for Gannon, but Adam Archuleta and James Lofton are the likely candidates. Both are current NFL analysts for CBS Sports.

Gannon, 55, played for the Chiefs from 1995-’98 after starting his career with the Vikings and Washington. After leaving the Chiefs, Gannon went to the Raiders where he won an NFL MVP award and helped the team advance to Super Bowl XXXVII.

After retiring following the 2004 season, Gannon was hired by CBS in August 2005. He had been calling games for the past 16 seasons.

Gannon’s CBS bio says he also worked as an analyst for Raiders preseason games and was a co-host of “Sirius/XM NFL Radio” on Sirius Satellite Radio.

This is the second time in a year that CBS Sports has not renewed the contract of one of its longtime analysts after parting ways with Dan Fouts last March.