Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid reflect on newly retired Alex Smith’s impact on Chiefs

The Chiefs moved on from Alex Smith (left) on Tuesday and handed the reins at quarterback to Patrick Mahomes. deulitt@kcstar.com

Alex Smith’s days as a quarterback are officially over, but he’ll have a job in Kansas City if he wants it.

Smith, 36, on Monday announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL, including five years with the Chiefs.

“Because even though I’ve got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I’ve got, I can’t wait to see what else is possible,” Smith said in an Instagram video. “But first I’m going to take a little time to enjoy a few of those walks with my wife, and my kids have no idea what’s coming for them in the backyard.”

At one point, those strolls with his wife, Elizabeth, and games with the kids seemed like they may never happen. During a game with Washington in November 2018, two bones in Smith’s right leg were broken on a freak play.

Smith nearly lost his leg because of a life-threatening infection. He endured 17 surgeries and an arduous rehabilitation process to make an unlikely and inspiring return to the NFL in October.

That sparked Washington’s run to the NFC East division title last fall, and Smith won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after the season ended.

Smith, the first overall pick in the 2005 by the 49ers, was traded to the Chiefs ahead of the 2013 season and made four playoff appearances under coach Andy Reid.

In five seasons, Smith had a 50-26 record as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback and he threw for 17,608 yards, 102 touchdowns with 33 interceptions.

The Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2018 and he learned a lot about the NFL from Smith. Mahomes was asked about Smith’s retirement on Monday.

“Just a tremendous guy, obviously a great player, dealt with adversity throughout his career and always seem to come on top and to be the better from it,” Mahomes said. “And someone that, he’s dealt with different coaches, he’s dealt with different systems, and he’s always had success.

“And then obviously with the injury that he had to be able to come back and lead his team into the playoffs, just showed the type of man that he is, the type of team player that he is. And I’m just grateful for the time that I had with him that really developed me to be the quarterback that I am today.”

Reid, who was hired by the Chiefs shortly before the team acquired Smith, said he already has reached out to his former quarterback with an offer.

“He’s just a heck of a person, had a great career, played so many years here with different teams and everywhere he went, he made them better,” Reid said. “I texted him a while back if he gets back into coaching, I get first dibs on him. I doubt he will, but if he decides to go that route, he would be a guy that you’d love to have on your staff.

“But he is really a special, special person. He’ll go down is one of my all-time favorites.”

Smith’s future plans are family-oriented, but as he looked back on his NFL career, he took a moment to say thank you to the people he’s met along the way and those who cheered him.

“So to everyone out there, whether you’re a part of Niner Nation, the Chiefs Kingdom or the Burgundy and Gold, I thank you,” Smith said. “To all the men I had the privilege of standing with and playing along side, thank you. I want to say thank you for believing in me and thank you for helping me believe in myself and the impossible.”

Here is Smith’s announcement: