Ex-Kansas City Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz roasted the Raiders and their fans

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz’s future plans in the NFL remain on hold following back surgery in February and his release from the Chiefs a month later.

Schwartz bought a home in the Kansas City area last year and he and his wife, Brooke, have started to put down roots here. As he works his way back from surgery, Schwartz has made radio appearances on KCSP (610 AM) and on Tuesday answered some fan questions.

That included one about the AFC West rival he dislikes the most. Schwartz didn’t hesitate to answer and offered some pointed remarks.

“The Raiders. I dunno, it just seems the most contentious,” Schwartz said. “Their fans are the least respectful when we go there. They have a little bit more history than the other two as well, so I think they still think of themselves as the glory days and being what they were.

“They were really happy with themselves after they beat us the first time (last season) and I didn’t hear much from them the rest of the year.”

The Raiders won 40-32 in October, but the Chiefs won 35-31 the following month in Las Vegas.

KCSP’s Carrington Harrison asked if Schwartz had a story about the notorious Raiders fans in the “Black Hole.” He didn’t.

“I don’t think the Black Hole is what it used to be,” said Schwartz, who grew up in Pacific Palisades, California. “It got built up, especially being in Los Angeles and knowing about the Raiders. The first time I went there, I just wasn’t that impressed with it like you see in NFL Films.”

Earlier, Schwartz was asked if the Raiders’ infamous victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium actually took place after Las Vegas beat the Chiefs.

“I don’t know if it was a real thing and it happened,” Schwartz said. “It got reported that it happened, so we assumed it did. That’s one of the rare kind of bulletin-board material things that you know about. That’s a game (in Las Vegas) that I was very disappointed I didn’t get to be part of, because in the locker room after the game and the trip back was, I heard, pretty awesome.”

Harrison said in the end it didn’t really matter if it happened or not because that’s how everyone remembers it now.

“That’s the old ‘Seinfeld,’ right? (George) Costanza said: ‘Just remember Jerry, it’s not a lie if you believe it’s true,” Schwartz said. “So yeah, as long as you believe it’s the truth and then once things get reported, I mean, they just quasi become facts, so you just assume they happen.”

You can listen to the conversation here.