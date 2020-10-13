For Pete's Sake
Raiders reportedly asked to take victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium in team buses
The Raiders had lost seven straight games in Arrowhead Stadium before finally breaking through with Sunday’s 40-34 win.
So, yeah, the Raiders were excited to beat the Chiefs. So much so that they apparently took a victory lap at Arrowhead Stadium. In their team buses.
This is what Nick Jacobs, a sports producer/content coordinator for KSHB-TV (Ch. 41) who used to work at Metro Sports, shared on Twitter:
A Twitter user who said he worked at Arrowhead on Sunday said he saw the victory lap take place.
Losing Sunday’s game was motivation enough for the Chiefs when the teams meet again in Las Vegas on Nov. 22. But fans were not happy by this report from Jacobs:
