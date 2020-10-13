Raiders reportedly asked to take victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium in team buses

The Raiders had lost seven straight games in Arrowhead Stadium before finally breaking through with Sunday’s 40-34 win.

So, yeah, the Raiders were excited to beat the Chiefs. So much so that they apparently took a victory lap at Arrowhead Stadium. In their team buses.

This is what Nick Jacobs, a sports producer/content coordinator for KSHB-TV (Ch. 41) who used to work at Metro Sports, shared on Twitter:

Per one of my contacts. The Raiders requested the police escort allow them to “take a victory lap” around Arrowhead Stadium in the team buses before they headed up to the airport. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 12, 2020

A Twitter user who said he worked at Arrowhead on Sunday said he saw the victory lap take place.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Losing Sunday’s game was motivation enough for the Chiefs when the teams meet again in Las Vegas on Nov. 22. But fans were not happy by this report from Jacobs:

We saw what Mahomes did in Baltimore when he counted to 4. He might say all the right things but he can hold competitive grudges too. I'm telling you there is a storm coming to Vegas Nov 22. — Run It Back (@dwoverdrive) October 12, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

@PatrickMahomes , @Mathieu_Era , @StoneColdJones I’m sure y’all don’t need more motivation because y’all are incredibly driven far beyond we know, but make sure the Raiders pay for this next time you play for Chief’s kingdom ;) — Jesse Black (@jdbc59) October 12, 2020

To me they are trying to make this a rival game again all they did was wake up a sleeping giant look out here we come — Robert Burns (@RobertB05890309) October 12, 2020

Omg really. That's rather ridiculous. — Jim Scheffres (@JimScheffres) October 12, 2020