Patrick Mahomes is building a home in KC with amenity he jokes may not fly with Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed the richest contract in sports history last summer, ensuring he’ll be in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

The new contract is worth $503 million, including $477 million in “guarantee mechanisms,” so the 25-year-old could afford to splurge on a few items. During an interview Thursday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Mahomes was asked the best thing he has bought.

“I mean, I bought a car, but that’s super simple,” Mahomes said. “I feel like everyone buys a car. I actually bought a plot of land that I’m going to build a house in Kansas City. I figured, my contract has a couple years on there so I’ll be here a little bit. I have a plot of land and I’m going to build a house out here.”

Patrick asked if Mahomes planned to have any room to play sports at his new digs.

“I’m going to have a half football field so I can get some work in with some guys out there. I’ll have a basketball court, but don’t tell (general manager) Brett Veach,” Mahomes joked. “That’s not for me, that’s for the kids. It’ll have a little golf stuff out there, as well.”

That’s in reference to Veach’s desire to have Mahomes stop playing basketball.

Patrick asked a mix of serious and fun questions in the 13-minute interview. Here are some of the highlights.

In the Chiefs’ win over the Browns, did Mahomes have a concussion or was he just in the concussion protocol?

“I was in the protocol,” Mahomes said. “I don’t know that it was necessarily actually a concussion, but I mean they never know exactly with those injuries, but I know I’ve had no symptoms, no lingering effects since and so I feel completely normal. I feel like I played completely normal this last weekend.”

Mahomes was asked when he will know the Chiefs’ first offensive play in Super Bowl LV.

“I don’t think coach (Andy) Reid really comes out with the full first 15 (plays) and all that different type of stuff until that Friday before the game,” Mahomes said. “He kind of gives me a little sneak peek before everybody else and makes sure we’re good to go. But you’ll have a good idea of what he’s thinking, kind of during the week.”

Mahomes said Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka ask for input after a play is run in practice to see his comfort level with it.

When Mahomes sat out the final game of the regular season, he tried his hand at scripting the opening plays for teammate Chad Henne.

“I made my own first 15 to see how close I could get to the coaches and I was actually pretty close,” Mahomes said. “I have a good feeling for what coach Reid is thinking.”

Mahomes was asked what lessons, if any, he learned from the Chiefs’ 37-31 loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game in 2019.

“The biggest thing that we’ve learned since that game is how to deal with adversity,” Mahomes said. “I know it’s kind of cliche and people talk about it, but whenever you lose a game like that and you realize that it’s over, there’s nothing else, you’d have to watch the Super Bowl on TV just like everybody else, you learn that you have to find ways to battle throughout a game.

“And if you look at that game, we didn’t start the way we wanted to in that AFC Championship Game, and we couldn’t figure out ways to get ourselves going until it was too late. And I think we’ve learned that now when we’ve gotten these deficits we understand that we have to attack and get back in the game, because if you don’t, you’ll run out of time.”

Some of the off-beat questions included a reference to some of the tweets from Mahomes’ mom after he was injured against the Browns.

“I try to keep my family off Twitter as much as possible,” Mahomes quipped. “It’s hard to tell your mom what to do. ... But she was just being a mama bear.”

Patrick also joked that Jake from State Farm looks like he might need to be tested for taking an illegal substance.

“I mean the year before he came out, he was kind of a fit dude and then all of a sudden the next year, I’m like, ‘Man, dude, you’re making me look small over here in these commercials,’” Mahomes said with a smile. “You’ve got to just calm it down a little bit.”

Patrick said he needs to add a clause to his contract requiring Jake to wear long sleeves.

“He’s at least got to wear a little bit looser shirts. That one where we’re playing cornhole, he came out with like Spandex,” Mahomes said. “I had to puff out my chest a little bit.”

Here’s the entire interview: