Why it’s OK to be excited about Royals having MLB’s best record early in the season

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield and second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) celebrate after scoring against the Detroit Tigers on a single by Carlos Santana during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP

With a 14-7 record, the Royals have the best winning percentage in baseball entering Tuesday’s games and are guaranteed to end April above .500.

That’s no small feat considering their record heading into May in the last three full seasons:

2019: 9-20

2018: 7-21

2017: 7-16

A year ago, the Royals opened the season with a 3-10 record and never got back to the .500 mark. Quite a few fans I spoke with before opening day were simply hoping the team wouldn’t be buried in the standings early in the season.

That’s one reason why it’s OK to be excited about the Royals’ record even though we’re only 13% of the way through the season.

The Royals are getting noticed nationally. Alyson Footer of MLB.com put the Royals at No. 7 in her weekly power rankings.

“Two teams jumped 13 spots: the A’s, from 15 to 2, and the Royals, from 20 to 7,” she wrote Monday. “Since the A’s are in the top five, we’ll dedicate this space to the Royals, who, at 13-7, have the third-best record in baseball, behind only the Dodgers (15-7) and the A’s (14-8).”

A day later, the Royals have the best record in all of baseball, a fact noted by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

Just a reminder that it’s almost May and the Kansas City Royals have the best record in baseball. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 27, 2021

And Fox Sports tweeted this about the Royals:

Heading into today, the @Royals have the highest winning percentage in baseball this season (.667) pic.twitter.com/iJKjkz0Bcy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 27, 2021

Royals fans are certainly excited. Here is what some of them have shared on Twitter:

And we are enjoying here in KC for however long it lasts. Our manager is clearly mandhing based on advanced stats and is constantly adjusting from game to game. Plus we draw walks now. Let's keep it going, the playoffs are better when Kansas City is involved — Mike Beck (@mbeck35) April 27, 2021

It cloudy but this picture is pure sunshine! Go royals! — Springtime for Brad! (@BradEssex) April 27, 2021

Wow, I know it's early, but nobody would have predicted our @Royals would have the best record in baseball on April 27th! #Royals — jimmy kerley (@jimmykerley9) April 27, 2021

The royals have the best record in the MLB pic.twitter.com/qZV9mMWx5f — bubba (@Keegan_bergsiek) April 27, 2021

Let’s keep it rolling !!!!! — carl (@carlcrunkstar) April 27, 2021

April 27th, recent history:



2012: I saw Ludacris open for the Avett Brothers



2014: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver premieres



2017: Chiefs draft Patrick Mahomes



2019: I get married



2021: The Royals have the best record in MLB. My irises bloomed.



Hard to pick a favorite. — Travis Cordes (@tjcordes) April 27, 2021