For Pete's Sake
Why it’s OK to be excited about Royals having MLB’s best record early in the season
With a 14-7 record, the Royals have the best winning percentage in baseball entering Tuesday’s games and are guaranteed to end April above .500.
That’s no small feat considering their record heading into May in the last three full seasons:
2019: 9-20
2018: 7-21
2017: 7-16
A year ago, the Royals opened the season with a 3-10 record and never got back to the .500 mark. Quite a few fans I spoke with before opening day were simply hoping the team wouldn’t be buried in the standings early in the season.
That’s one reason why it’s OK to be excited about the Royals’ record even though we’re only 13% of the way through the season.
The Royals are getting noticed nationally. Alyson Footer of MLB.com put the Royals at No. 7 in her weekly power rankings.
“Two teams jumped 13 spots: the A’s, from 15 to 2, and the Royals, from 20 to 7,” she wrote Monday. “Since the A’s are in the top five, we’ll dedicate this space to the Royals, who, at 13-7, have the third-best record in baseball, behind only the Dodgers (15-7) and the A’s (14-8).”
A day later, the Royals have the best record in all of baseball, a fact noted by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.
And Fox Sports tweeted this about the Royals:
Royals fans are certainly excited. Here is what some of them have shared on Twitter:
