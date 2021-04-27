Whataburger announces a new partnership with the Kansas City Royals

Last month, Whataburger announced it would be opening four locations in the Kansas City area this year — with more in the planning stages.

At a groundbreaking event last Thursday for Whataburger restaurants that will open in Independence, Overland Park and Lee’s Summit, the Texas-based chain announced it had entered into a partnership with the Royals through 2024.

“Baseball and the classic American food guests can find at Whataburger go hand in hand, so it was a no-brainer for us to partner with the brand,” Royals chief revenue and innovation officer Sarah Tourville said in a news release. “The fan experience we all know and love is making a return, and Whataburger will be a big part of that as we continue the 2021 season.”

Whataburger said the sponsorship with the Royals will begin this summer and include “ballpark activations and incentives for fans.”

Jason Booker, senior director of corporate sponsorships for the Royals, outlined what that means this year. By late summer or early fall, there will be a food truck at Kauffman Stadium so fans can sample Whataburger food. The site of the food truck at The K has not been determined.

Whataburger has 856 locations around the country including two at sporting venues. There is one at the Spurs’ home arena, the AT&T Center in San Antonio, and one where the Astros’ Double-A team plays. That is Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas, the city where the chain originated.

There aren’t many national chains at Kauffman Stadium, but Dunkin’ and Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue have spots. While Whataburger won’t be opening a spot at Kauffman Stadium this year, Booker didn’t rule it out in the future.

“Right now we are not planning to sell on site,” Booker said, “but again we’re just starting this partnership here for the next few years so we’ll see where that evolves.”