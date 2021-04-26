As Kansas City Royals pile up the victories, more fans are tuning in to watch on TV

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

The Royals’ strong start to the 2021 season is reflected in the Major League Baseball standings ... and the Nielsen ratings.

As the Royals, who carry a 13-7 record into Monday afternoon’s game in Detroit, continue to pile up the victories, more fans are tuning in to watch.

Bally Sports Kansas City said Nielsen numbers show the household rating (percentage of all possible TVs) is 5.1 this season. Last year the number was 4.6 and it was 4.4 in 2019.

Additionally, the Royals are the fifth-ranked team among local viewership, Bally Sports said, up one spot from last year.

Ratings were particularly strong during the Royals’ last home stand when four of their seven prime-time games made Bally Sports Kansas City the most-watched channel. They were No. 2 on the three other nights.

The Royals’ 2-0 win over the Blue Jays during a day game on April 18 was the top-rated program of the entire day in Kansas City, Bally Sports said.

“This is a fun team to watch. They’re winning in different ways and play hard for nine innings,” Bally Sports Kansas City general manager and senior vice president Jack Donovan said in a statement.

There have only been three seasons in which the Royals have had a better record through the first 20 games: 2003 (16-4), 2015 (14-6) and 1978 (14-6).