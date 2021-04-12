Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reportedly working to be more efficient as a quarterback

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has an impressive résumé.

After just three seasons as a starter, he’s won an NFL MVP award, been on the All-Pro team, led the NFL in touchdown passes in a season and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV for which he was given the MVP award.

Nevertheless, Mahomes is pushing to get better. James Palmer of the NFL Network reported last week that the end of last season, Mahomes has been focused on ways to improve himself and make the Chiefs offense more effective.

“My understanding is the word is efficiency for this whole offseason,” Palmer said when asked about Mahomes. “He wants to be more efficient as a quarterback, become more complete as a quarterback. He knows that he has a tendency to be very aggressive, loves to go downfield with the football. Loves to try to push it vertically, but at the same time he is studying, to my understanding, different ways to move the football downfield.

“There were a lot of coverages this past season, obviously teams playing them very deep. When he goes back and watches the film, there are underneath throws that are there, there are ways to stay on the field, keep moving the football and be more efficient.

“The other part of that is evolving this offense. This offense this past year was very different than it was two seasons ago and everybody’s coming back, including the coaching staff to where they’re going to continue to evolve once again because we know that (Buccaneers defensive coordinator) Todd Boles went out there and he showed everybody a game plan against this offense. Now they’re going to continue to evolve but the offensive line, adjusting that’s a big part of it, but adjusting what they do offensively, a big part of this offseason.”

Here is Palmer talking about Mahomes’ focus this offseason:

There is one word that has been a focus for #chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes this offseason. Here’s what he’s concentrating on. My report on NFL Network on NFL NOW pic.twitter.com/6ub3qDx23Z — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 7, 2021