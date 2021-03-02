Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shared cool moment with official Sarah Thomas at Super Bowl

Super Bowl LV will be one to forget for Chiefs fans, but an official who worked the game likely will long remember being on the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Sarah Thomas was the down judge for the game and became the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

“Being selected for this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa, it means a lot to me,” Thomas said before the game, per Newsweek. “I have a precious little girl that is watching her mom not just on a football field but daily at home.

“And I just spoke with her this morning actually and she had a neat little test that she had to take. And she said, ‘Mom, they asked what I wanted to do in the future and I told them I wanted to be a mom, a teacher and a ref just like my mom.’ It’s just so meaningful.”

At Super Bowl LV, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Smith and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes both took a moment to congratulate Thomas on her achievement.

NFL Films caught the interactions for a short video it tweeted:

Respect all around as Sarah Thomas made history as the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl @MikeEvans13_ | @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/VVRjetk2eZ — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 1, 2021