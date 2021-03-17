The Chiefs made hilarious SpongeBob/Mahomes mashup video for St. Patrick’s Day

For some Chiefs fans, St. Patrick’s Day is not only about celebrating Irish culture.

It’s all about honoring quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his contributions to the Chiefs. Sure, it’s silly but it’s in good fun on social media.

And the Chiefs even joined in Wednesday by sharing a video mashup of Patrick from “SpongeBob SquarePants” getting annoyed about the different ways people say his first game.

You may recall that Mahomes’ mother corrected an ESPN announcer for calling her son during a game against the Ravens last September.

So this video from the Chiefs hits a lot of different points while still being hilarious:

Kudos to the Chiefs social media folks.

Guess who liked it? Yep, it was Mahomes: